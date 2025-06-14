RJ Mahvash smiles away at subtle question about Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL 2025 [Watch]

RJ Mahvash recently smiled before turning away after being asked about the Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL 2025. The actress supported PBKS during the recently concluded IPL season, as she was often seen at the stadiums with the team's flag in the stands. She also posted a photo of herself with Chahal after one of the games during the 2025 season.

On Friday, June 13, Instagram page 'instantbollywood' shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of RJ Mahvash's interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai. In it, Mahvash can be seen sporting a smile when asked about how her friend was, referring to Chahal. You can watch the video below:

"What people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match" - RJ Mahvash on Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL 2025

RJ Mahvash recently dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to PBKS after they finished as the runner-ups in IPL 2025. She also applauded Yuzvendra Chahal for his fighting spirit, revealing that he played a few matches with multiple injuries. She wrote:

“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!”

She continued:

“I mean what warrior spirit you have, man. The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians."

Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent season with the ball, picking up 16 wickets in 14 games at an average of 26.87, and played a vital role in his team reaching the final, where they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More