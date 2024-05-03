"Rohit got dropped and Vintage MI is back"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored a decent total of 169 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Pacer Nuwan Thushara gave a brilliant start to the hosts with the ball with triple strikes as he reduced KKR to 28/3 in 3 overs. Philip Salt (5), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13), and Shreyas Iyer (6) were back in the hut for the Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh also departed soon after without much contributions, leaving KKR in a heap of trouble at 57/5. The Kolkata franchise used the impact substitute rule at this juncture and replaced Angkrish Raghuvanshi with Manish Pandey.

Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey did the rescue job for the KKR side with an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pandey played a sensible knock of 42 (31) before perishing in the 17th over while trying to up the ante.

The lower order also collapsed after Pandey's departure, which restricted them from scoring a higher total. Venkatesh Iyer (70) hit a half-century and took KKR to 169 before they got all out in 19.5 overs.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 51st match of IPL 2024 between KKR and MI. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"The wicket was stopping in the start because it's a fresh wicket" - MI spinner Piyush Chawla after KKR bundled out for 169

At the mid-innings break, MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (1/15) reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"The wicket was stopping in the start because it's a fresh wicket and it's sticky. The bowlers have to get the ball in the right areas and we did that. So, really happy with your effort. Happy with my rhythm. You always want to do well when you're playing at your home ground and we can be pleased with the way we've bowled tonight."

He added:

"At the end of the day, it depends on what the team requires. Hardik came in and bowled a brilliant over. So, at the end of the day, it's all about the team. It looks like there is a little bit of dew around and the pitch could get better."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

