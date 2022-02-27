Rohit Sharma becomes the most-capped player in T20Is

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has become the most-capped player in the history of T20Is. With his appearance in the third and final T20I game of the series against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala, the 34-year-old surpassed former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik to become the player with the most appearances in T20Is.

While Shoaib Malik has appeared in 124 T20Is for Pakistan, the Hitman has now represented the Men in Blue in 125 matches.

Rohit Sharma is also the current highest run-getter in T20Is

Sharma began the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka on a wonderful note, having surpassed Virat Kohli (3296 runs) and Martin Guptill (3299 runs) to become the highest run-getter in T20Is. In the first fixture of the series at Lucknow, the Indian captain achieved this milestone during his knock of 44 off 32 balls.

One of the best batters of the modern era, Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut for Team India way back in 2007 during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup fixture against England in Durban.

A young Rohit Sharma produced a valuable knock of 30* off 16 balls for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which the Indian team won by five runs against Pakistan at Johannesburg. Sharma also holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in T20Is. The swashbuckling batter has so far amassed four centuries in T20Is which is the most by any player.

The Mumbaikar has been exceptional both with the bat and as a captain since taking over the reins from Virat Kohli last November. With India looking strong and confident under skipper Sharma, Indian fans will be expecting the team to maintain their winning momentum and go all the way at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

