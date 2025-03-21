Rohit Sharma gets massive reception at Chennai airport ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was warmly welcomed at Chennai Airport on Thursday, March 20, as he arrived for their opening match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions, MI, will take on another five-time champion, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in their first game on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ahead of the game, the Mumbai team arrived at Chennai Airport on Thursday, where India’s ODI and Test captain was given a warm reception, with fans chanting “Rohit-Rohit” and “Mumbai Cha-Raja Rohit Sharma.”

The 37-year-old has been a part of the prestigious tournament since its inception in 2008, featuring in 257 matches. The right-handed batter has accumulated 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 131.4, including 43 half-centuries and two centuries.

Additionally, he holds the record for scoring the most runs in matches between MI and CSK, with 837 runs in 29 innings at an average of 32.19. His tally includes seven fifties and one century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 105.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in their opening game against CSK in IPL 2025

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will step in as Mumbai Indians' skipper for their opening match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings, with regular captain Hardik Pandya serving a one-match suspension for his team’s slow over-rate in IPL 2024.

Hardik was penalized with a one-match ban by the IPL governing body at the end of last season after MI failed to complete their 20 overs on time three times. Since MI's most recent over-rate offense occurred during their final group-stage match, Hardik will serve his suspension this season.

Suryakumar has previously captained MI in an IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he scored 43 runs and guided the team to a five-wicket victory while chasing 186.

