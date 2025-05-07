Rohit Sharma has intense discussion with Sachin Tendulkar during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was seen having an intense discussion with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams clashed at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

Ad

Rohit Sharma was seen standing outside the dressing room, engaged in an intense discussion with Sachin Tendulkar during the game. Sachin previously played for MI and has been with the team in the capacity of a mentor ever since his retirement from the league. The two were also seen sharing a brief smile in between the conversation.

Watch the two MI icons having a chat during the game in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As far as the match was concerned, it went down to the wire despite multiple rain interruptions. In the end, GT's chase was reduced to 19 overs and they needed 15 runs off the last six balls. They achieved their target on the final delivery to clinch a thrilling three-wicket win and move to the top of the points table.

Rohit Sharma falls yet again to a left-arm seamer during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

While Rohit Sharma seemed to have regained his touch over the past few games, he was dismissed cheaply against GT at the Wankhede. The 38-year-old was sent back by pacer Arshad Khan, once again falling to a left-arm bowler.

Ad

It was a back of a length delivery around the off stump that Rohit looked to charge. However, he ended up miscuing it to the mid-off fielder who completed a simple catch. Rohit had to walk back to the hut after making just seven runs off eight balls with one boundary in his brief stay.

The right-hander has blown hot and cold with the bat this season. He has played 11 games and has scored 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28. He has three half-centuries to his name so far in this IPL edition coupled with a number of scores below 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More