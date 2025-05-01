Rohit Sharma laughs after confusing Sanju Samson about his birthday ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma was at his playful best in interacting with Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson on the eve of their IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur on May 1. Rohit celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday (April 30).

However, when an unaware Samson asked Rohit if it was his birthday, the former MI skipper denied it jokingly before responding with the truth. It led to Samson hugging Rohit affectionately and wishing him, along with his RR teammate Dhruv Jurel.

Rohit then met and interacted with RR head coach Rahul Dravid and some of the other players like Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Here is a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals' X handle with these heartwarming moments:

Samson was part of the Indian 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad, led by Rohit, while Jaiswal was part of the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy winning squad. Dravid was the Indian coach for their T20 World Cup win last year.

Meanwhile, Samson is nursing a rib injury suffered during RR's loss to the Delhi Capitals. He has missed the side's next three outings and will likely miss the MI encounter.

Rohit Sharma looks to continue refound batting form in RR clash

Rohit Sharma started his IPL 2025 campaign with a string of low scores, leading to massive criticism from fans and experts. The 38-year-old scored only 82 runs in his first six innings at an average of under 14, with no 30+ scores.

However, Rohit returned to his best with back-to-back 70+ scores against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite missing out in MI's latest encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with only 12, the champion batter looked ominous with two maximums to begin his innings.

Rohit's return to form has played a massive role in MI winning their last five games after starting the season with a lone victory in their first five matches. The five-time champions are currently third on the points table, looking for a sixth consecutive win in their lone meeting against RR this season.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More