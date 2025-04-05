Rohit Sharma laughs with Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma was seen sharing a laugh with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant during a conversation after the 16th IPL 2025 match on Friday, April 4. LSG secured their second win of the season by beating MI by 12 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Rohit Sharma did not play on Friday due to a minor knee injury he picked up during practice on the eve of the game. He was on the bench during the match and was seen on the field during breaks, giving suggestions to the players.
An X user posted a video to give a glimpse of Rohit's fun interaction with Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka on the ground after the game. The trio can be seen sharing a laugh and having a pleasant conversation.
You can watch the video below:
"We wanted to play according to the situation" - LSG captain Rishabh Pant after the win vs MI in IPL 2025
At the post-match presentation, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant opened up that the team management wanted a different kind of pitch at their home venue initially but are now okay to play on the surface available. He said:
"I think one thing is sure: that the wicket is playing well, we need to figure out what is working for us and what is not. At first we wanted a different kind of a wicket but then we decided to play on the wicket offered.
Reviewing his team's performance, Pant added:
"We know a player of Marsh's caliber starts off well and gives the middle order a chance to play well. We wanted to play according to the situation, so our lower order batted well in the end. Mentally, it was tough for all of us. They kept the momentum going, and we held our nerves to help the game end in our favor. He (Shardul) has been an amazing pick for us. Let's back him and keep him on the side. Good to see him (Digvesh) do well."
LSG will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 8) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
