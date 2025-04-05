Rohit Sharma laughs with Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma was seen sharing a laugh with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant during a conversation after the 16th IPL 2025 match on Friday, April 4. LSG secured their second win of the season by beating MI by 12 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Rohit Sharma did not play on Friday due to a minor knee injury he picked up during practice on the eve of the game. He was on the bench during the match and was seen on the field during breaks, giving suggestions to the players.

An X user posted a video to give a glimpse of Rohit's fun interaction with Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka on the ground after the game. The trio can be seen sharing a laugh and having a pleasant conversation.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We wanted to play according to the situation" - LSG captain Rishabh Pant after the win vs MI in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant opened up that the team management wanted a different kind of pitch at their home venue initially but are now okay to play on the surface available. He said:

Ad

"I think one thing is sure: that the wicket is playing well, we need to figure out what is working for us and what is not. At first we wanted a different kind of a wicket but then we decided to play on the wicket offered.

Reviewing his team's performance, Pant added:

"We know a player of Marsh's caliber starts off well and gives the middle order a chance to play well. We wanted to play according to the situation, so our lower order batted well in the end. Mentally, it was tough for all of us. They kept the momentum going, and we held our nerves to help the game end in our favor. He (Shardul) has been an amazing pick for us. Let's back him and keep him on the side. Good to see him (Digvesh) do well."

LSG will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 8) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 28 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More