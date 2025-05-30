Rohit Sharma perishes to Prasidh Krishna's slower ball for a brilliant 81 in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma perished after a brilliant 81 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator match on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani stood up and applauded the veteran opener, as did the raucous crowd at the stadium after being entertained by the whirlwind innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 17th over of the innings, which started with a six off Tilak Varma's bat. Rohit received the strike for the third delivery, which was an attempted yorker by Prasidh Krishna. However, the bowler erred towards the leg side and the ball clipped Rohit's pad and went for a boundary.

Krishna bowled a slower ball next, and the veteran went for a slog without any timing and Rashid Khan took a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The former Mumbai Indians captain was notably dropped twice in the powerplay by Kusal Mendis and Gerald Coetzee. The 38-year-old made the Titans pay by bringing up his half-century off 28 balls and eventually scoring 81 runs off 50 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma top-scores with 81 to set the Gujarat Titans a steep run-chase

Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow. (Credits: Getty)

The Nagpur-born cricketer top-scored with 81 as the Mumbai Indians reached a mammoth 228/5 total in their 20 overs. Rohit's opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow (47) of 84 set the tone. Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (22*) also chipped in with crucial contributions to set what could be a match-winning total. R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans with figures of 4-0-42-2, dismissing Bairstow and Suryakumar.

Mumbai Indians announced three changes at the toss, bringing in Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Bawa for Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Deepak Chahar. The Titans drafted in Mendis and Washington Sundar for Jos Buttler and Arshad Khan, respectively.

The winner of the contest between Mumbai and Gujarat will face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More