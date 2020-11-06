IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma provides update on Trent Boult's injury

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes that Trent Boult's injury is not serious and the left-arm seamer should be fit to play the IPL 2020 final. Boult gave MI the perfect start as they successfully defended a total of 200. The New Zealand international recorded a double wicket-maiden in the first over of DC's run chase. However, a groin strain forced him off after completing just two overs.

Rohit Sharma revealed that MI withdrew Boult from the field as a precautionary measure. There are four days left before the big final and the captain is hopeful that Boult will recover in time. The fast bowler is a crucial part of MI's plans and has formed a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah.

"I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three-day rest and he should be back on the park," said Rohit Sharma, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Our best performance so far, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma credited the team for a fantastic 57-run victory over the Delhi Capitals and will now play the final

Rohit Sharma claimed that the win against DC in Qualifier 1 was MI's best performance of the IPL 2020 season so far. The team got off to a good start while batting and scored 63 runs in the powerplay. After losing their way in the middle overs, MI roared back to score 92 runs in the final 6 overs, finishing with a competitive total of 200.

DC could only manage 143 runs in response, as the damage was done early by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Rohit Sharma praised his team for a wonderful performance and is hopeful that things will go their way in Tuesday's final.

"I guess this is our best performance. The way de Kock and SKY took over the momentum after I got out early was good to see. Perfect result for us."

"We never had a target in mind. We are a different team and we play differently. We just wanted to have a good powerplay and then take it from there. We knew we have the power to accelerate at the end," Rohit Sharma said.

With the resounding win over DC, MI have reached the IPL 2020 final and will play the winner of Qualifier 2 on 10th November in Dubai.