Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill engaged in an intense chat ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (May 29). Ahead of the fixture, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen engaged in a conversation near the nets.

Ad

In a video shared on the Gujarat Titans X handle, the two opening batters of the respective franchises were seen chatting to each other on the eve of the match.

Take a look here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have had contrasting starts to their respective IPL 2025 campaigns. The former was dismissed for a four-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while the latter made 33 runs in 14 balls during the GT's run-chase of 244 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

GT, MI look to get off the mark in IPL 2025

Both GT and MI lost their opening matches of IPL 2025. The former lost to PBKS by 11 runs in Ahmedabad, in pursuit of 244 runs for victory. The latter lost to CSK by four wickets in Chennai, while defending a score of 155 runs. It was the 13th straight season in which MI had lost their first match of a new IPL season.

Ad

One of the big positives for MI in their defeat to CSK was the performance of left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur, who claimed figures of 3 for 32 to keep his side in the game in the second innings.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that the decision to send Puthur to train with MI Cape Town in the 2025 SA20 was to give him exposure. He added that Puthur was in a relaxed state of mind and was going about his business normally.

Ad

"I wasn't there [at the SA20]. Yes, I was part of the thought process, but I wasn't there. It was just to get him out and expose him to cricket because we felt that there is talent and because he hasn't played much cricket prior, give him that exposure working with some players. And that's about it. VP is being chilled and he's getting along with it," Jayawardene said on Friday. [via ESPN Cricinfo]

The GT vs MI clash will also be Hardik Pandya's first match of this season after he missed the opening match on Sunday, March 23, due to an over-rate offense from IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback