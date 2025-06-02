Rohit Sharma spotted with son Ahaan after MI's elimination from IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was spotted with his son Ahaan after the team's exit from IPL 2025. MI lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, by five wickets, bringing an end to their IPL 2025 journey.
A day after the game, Rohit Sharma was seen at the airport in MI's training jersey, carrying his son Ahaan on his shoulders. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was behind him with their daughter Samaira. They were being escorted by officials.
Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram by Viral Bhayani:
In Qualifier 2, MI put up a challenging total of 203/6 after batting first. However, they failed to defend it as Punjab got over the line in 19 overs to progress to the final, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3.
Rohit Sharma fails to score big in the second qualifier
Rohit Sharma failed to make a significant impact in Qualifier 2. Opening the batting, the right-hander made just eight runs off seven balls, including a boundary. He scored 81 runs in the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans (GT) but could not carry that form into the game against PBKS.
While a lot more was expected from India's ODI captain, he still had a decent season. He scored 418 runs from 15 matches at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 149.28 with four half-centuries.
While Rohit started the tournament on a poor note, he gained rhythm as the season progressed and Mumbai made it to the playoffs. This was his second consecutive 400-plus season after he had made 417 runs from 14 matches in the 2024 season.
