Rohit Sharma spotted with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira in Mumbai [Watch]

Star Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma was recently spotted with his family in Mumbai. He played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 and has been spending time in the city since the conclusion of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma was spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. In the video, Rohit is wearing a t-shirt and jeans with a cap on as they exit the restaurant and get into their car.

The star cricketer also posted a picture on his Instagram story with his family and Ish Patil, the founder of Donmai restaurant, which they visited. Donmai is a Japanese specialty restaurant in Worli, Mumbai.

"Such a great restaurant, congratulations @ishpatil @donmaimumbai," Rohit wrote on his story.

Here is the screenshot of Rohit Sharma's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Rohit Sharma's Instagram story - Source: Rohit Sharma/IG

Rohit Sharma scored 400-plus runs in the IPL 2025 season

Rohit Sharma will not be seen in action for a while on the cricket field as the Indian team is all set for the five-match Test series against England. Rohit recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and, having already retired from T20Is, will now feature only in ODI cricket for India.

However, he gave his fans a lot to cheer for with his display for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Despite an underwhelming start to the season, Rohit ended with 418 runs from 15 matches at an average of 29.85 with a strike-rate of 149.38.

He scored four half-centuries with his top score of 81 coming in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT). Rohit played a key role in MI's run to the playoffs. They made it to the second qualifier but lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their campaign came to an end.

