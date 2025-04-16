Rohit Sharma to have a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium; Ajit Wadekar, Sharad Pawar stands also confirmed

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has approved a proposal to name one of the stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. The decision was taken at MCA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, April 15. Apart from Rohit, two other stands will be named after former captain Ajit Wadekar and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be named after Rohit, while the Grand Stand Level 3 will be called the Sharad Pawar Stand and the Grand Stand Level 4 the Ajit Wadekar Stand.

"Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future. These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai’s cricketing spirit — brick by brick, run by run," MCA president Ajinkya Naik was quoted as saying.

India and Mumbai legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Dilip Vengsarkar already have stands named after them at the Wankhede Stadium. It was at this very venue that Team India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni. Tendulkar was part of that legendary team and took an emotional lap of honor after India's victory in the final against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma's record at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit (37) has played 11 international matches at his home ground - the Wankhede Stadium. In 12 innings, he has scored 402 runs at an average of 36.54, with one hundred and one fifty.

The Hitman has played two Tests at the Wankhede Stadium in which he has scored 140 runs at an average of 70. The right-handed batter scored 111* off 127 balls at the iconic venue in a Test match against the West Indies in November 2013. This was Rohit's maiden Test series and the Wankhede Test in which he scored a hundred marked Tendulkar's last appearance in international cricket.

In ODIs, Rohit has played five matches at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring 97 runs at an average of 19.40, with a best of 47. He also played four T20Is at the venue, scoring 165 runs at a strike rate of 158.65, with a best of 71.

Looking at his batting record at the venue in the IPL, the veteran cricketer has played 82 matches and has scored 2,325 runs at an average of 33.69 and a strike rate of 136.84, with one hundred and 16 half-centuries.

