Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya meet Dubai's Crown Prince ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav recently met Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah was also present with the Indian cricketers during the interaction.
The Crown Prince of Dubai arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 8, to participate in a roundtable featuring renowned business leaders of India and Dubai. During the event, he also took some time to interact with a few Indian cricketers.
India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma also presented His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum with a Team India jersey. Here's a glimpse of the meeting:
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav will next be seen in action during MI's upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13.
The five-time champions have struggled to get going this season. The Hardik Pandya-led side are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table, with just a solitary victory from five outings.
"Delighted to find out and talk about our common favorite topic" - Suryakumar Yadav on interacting with the Crown Prince of Dubai
Team India's T20I skipper and MI batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his delight over meeting the Crown Prince of Dubai Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
He remarked that he enjoyed discussing cricket with the Crown Prince. Sharing a picture of the rendezvous on Instagram, Suryakumar wrote:
"Honoured to have met the Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with @jayshah220988 , @rohitsharma45 and @hardikpandya93 Delighted to find out and talk about our common favorite topic."
Suryakumar Yadav is MI's leading run-getter in IPL 2025. The swashbuckling batter has amassed 199 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 150.75.
The Mumbai-based side suffered a 12-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home in their most recent outing. Hardik Pandya and company will look to get on a winning spree to climb up the points table at this crucial juncture.
