Rohit Sharma Wiki: Age, height, Birth Place, Family & More

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, has made a name for himself with his exceptional performances in all three formats of the game. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was a part of the India squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007.

Rohit Sharma had a few rough years in international cricket after that 2007 triumph. The cricket universe labeled him an extremely 'talented' player who was unable to realise his full potential. Despite being one of India's most promising batsmen, Rohit Sharma failed to earn a place in the 2011 World Cup squad.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was a turning point in Rohit Sharma's career

Subsequently, he worked hard, and his fortunes turned in 2013 when Ricky Ponting handed him the reins of the Mumbai Indians team. Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai-based franchise to their maiden IPL trophy that year, and a few months later, he cemented his spot in the Indian cricket team with a marvelous performance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Fast forward to 2020, and Rohit Sharma is one of the world's best batsmen right now. Nicknamed 'Hitman,' the Mumbai Indians skipper, is the only man to win the IPL trophy four times as a captain. Besides, he has three ODI double hundreds and four T20I centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma had an unbelievable 2019 World Cup last year, hitting five centuries at the world's most prestigious cricket tournament. Unfortunately, the Indian team could not win the ICC World Cup despite Rohit's consistent batting performances.

Here's a look at Rohit Sharma's age, height, birthplace, family, and some more interesting facts.

Rohit Sharma Age

Rohit Sharma was born on 30th April 1987. He is 33 years and six months old.

Rohit Sharma Height

Rohit Sharma is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Rohit Sharma Birth Place

While many fans believe that Rohit Sharma was born in Mumbai, his birth place is Bansod, Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma Family

Rohit Sharma was born to Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma. His father worked as a caretaker in a transportation company.

The Indian batsman has often shared his struggles in interviews. He also has a brother named Vishal. Rohit is married to Ritika Sajdeh, and the couple have a daughter named Samaira.

Interesting facts about Rohit Sharma

In October 2019, Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to hit two centuries in the same match in their Test debut as an opener.

Rohit Sharma had taken a hat-trick in IPL 2009 by dismissing Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, and Saurabh Tiwary in a match between the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma is an ardent football fan, and he supports Real Madrid. His favourite football player is Zinedine Zidane.

The Hitman jointly holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred (35 balls) along with David Miller and Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Czech Republic.

Rohit Sharma has represented the Indian cricket team in all the T20 World Cups that have taken place so far. He also won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2020.