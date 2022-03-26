"Rohit Sharma will be tested as a captain in IPL 2022" - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes Rohit Sharma will have to face an acid test as the captain of a depleted Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the IPL 2022 season. MI built one of the strongest T20 teams ever over the past cycle, but the side now has a new look due to the mega auction dynamics.

Although the Indian core is pretty much intact, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav, Brad Hogg feels the 34-year-old will miss the services of the Pandya brothers that strengthened the MI middle-order with their presence.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg also shed light on MI's bowling line-up that is looking weak on paper. He said:

"Rohit Sharma is going to be tested this year with the Mumbai Indians (as a captain) because he doesn't have that dominant middle-order that he has had in previous years and the bowling stocks are a little bit depleted because we have gone to ten teams. Mumbai Indians have been a dominant force, but now they are going to be tested with their stocks."

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under pressure in Du Plessis' absence: Brad Hogg

Last season's Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis ended up as the top two run-getters in IPL 2021 and were one of the best opening combinations the league has seen.

However, with Du Plessis now captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brad Hogg feels the responsibility will be more on Gaikwad to score heaps of runs consistently for CSK. He stated:

"Now that Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't have Faf du Plessis at the other end helping him power away in that opening position, there is going to be a lot more pressure on the youngster. He has got the experience now but can he take what he has learned over the past year batting with Du Plessis and turn it into something massive and lead this batting line-up of CSK?"

CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, while MI will play their opening game of the season against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

