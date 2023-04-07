Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Wayne Parnell as Reece Topley's injury replacement for IPL 2023 - Reports

With left-arm seamer Reece Topley out of IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have reportedly signed a like-for-like replacement in Wayne Parnell. The South African is likely to join the decorated franchise this week after going unsold at the mini-auction in December.

Topley joined RCB for ₹1.9 crores and played in the franchise's first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2. He returned with figures of 2-0-14-1 before sustaining a shoulder injury while trying to stop a boundary in the short fine leg region.

He didn't bowl after the mishap and has reportedly returned home to recuperate from the injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore



Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate. ‍🩹



Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you lad Topley for nothing.

Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate.

Meanwhile, Parnell could be a good addition to the three-time finalists, having represented the Pune Warriors and Delhi Capitals in the IPL previously.

In 26 IPL games, the 33-year-old has taken 26 wickets at an average of 26.96.

"We tried our best to keep him here" - Sanjay Bangar on Reece Topley

Sanjay Bangar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed Topley's departure while stating that the franchise is expecting Wanindu Hasaranga to arrive on Monday, April 10.

The former Indian all-rounder went on to add that Josh Hazlewood should be ready for RCB's fixture against CSK on April 17. Bangar said following Bangalore's 81-run loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 6:

"Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament. We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time. Hasaranga will arrive for us on the 10th, so depending on the time of his arrival and how he copes with the long flight from New Zealand is something we'll have to think about.

"But in the meantime, Karn has taken his chances really well, so that's another headache for us - but it's a good headache. Josh is about to arrive on the 14th. He'll have a couple of sessions with us and should be ready to go, hopefully, by the 17th."

Faf du Plessis and Co. will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on April 10.

