Royal Challengers Bengaluru send a 4-word message to Salman Khan after defeating Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) avenged their recent defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 by beating them at the New PCA Stadium on Sunday, April 20. After the seven-wicket win, RCB's social media team jokingly quoted Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's old tweet.

Back in 2014, Salman Khan posted a tweet during the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. After PBKS got off to a great start, Salman asked his fans if Preity Zinta's team had won the match.

11 years later, the tweet from Salman is still fresh in the minds of X users. RCB jokingly went back to that post and quoted it with:

"Sorry bhai, not today."

This was the Punjab Kings' last home match in new Chandigarh this season. The Kings will play their remaining three home matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally end their losing streak at home in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a unique season so far in IPL 2025. Generally, in IPL, teams tend to win more at home than in away matches.

However, RCB, who have won five of their eight games so far, have only been victorious away. Interestingly, all their three defeats, to Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, have come at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB will now return to Bengaluru for their next home match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 24. On the other hand, PBKS will head to Kolkata next. Their next match is against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26.

