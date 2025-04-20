  • home icon
Royal Challengers Bengaluru send a 4-word message to Salman Khan after defeating Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 20, 2025 21:28 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent a message to Salman Khan (Image: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru/realpz/beingsalmankhan)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent a message to Salman Khan (Image: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru/realpz/beingsalmankhan)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) avenged their recent defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 by beating them at the New PCA Stadium on Sunday, April 20. After the seven-wicket win, RCB's social media team jokingly quoted Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's old tweet.

Back in 2014, Salman Khan posted a tweet during the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. After PBKS got off to a great start, Salman asked his fans if Preity Zinta's team had won the match.

11 years later, the tweet from Salman is still fresh in the minds of X users. RCB jokingly went back to that post and quoted it with:

"Sorry bhai, not today."
This was the Punjab Kings' last home match in new Chandigarh this season. The Kings will play their remaining three home matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally end their losing streak at home in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a unique season so far in IPL 2025. Generally, in IPL, teams tend to win more at home than in away matches.

However, RCB, who have won five of their eight games so far, have only been victorious away. Interestingly, all their three defeats, to Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, have come at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB will now return to Bengaluru for their next home match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 24. On the other hand, PBKS will head to Kolkata next. Their next match is against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26.

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
