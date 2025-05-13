Royal Challengers Bengaluru share ticket and refund details for RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced that fans who had purchased tickets for their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), initially scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 13, can use the same tickets for the match now set to happen on Friday, May 23, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

The franchise wrote on social media platform X that fans who wish to avail a refund on digital tickets could share their details by 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

"Tickets purchased for RCB vs SRH match, originally scheduled for 13th May, will remain valid for the same game, now rescheduled to 23rd May. However, if any valid digital ticket holder wishes to claim for a refund, mail us on [email protected] with the following details: Name, Email, Phone Number and Booking Reference Number Refund requests will be considered only until 6PM IST on 17th May 2025. Refunds will take upto 7 business days to process," RCB wrote on Tuesday, May 13.

RCB aim to seal playoffs spot as league resumes after week-long break

As per the revised IPL 2025 schedule, which was released on Monday, May 12, RCB will kick-start the tournament after a nine-day break against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. They will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their last home league fixture on Friday, May 23.

RCB will round off their league phase with an away match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27. The Royal Challengers are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs, with 16 points from 11 matches and a net run-rate of +0.482.

They have a perfect record away from home in IPL 2025, winning each of their six matches so far. The Bengaluru-based franchise has made the IPL Playoffs in four out of the last five seasons, only missing out in 2023.

