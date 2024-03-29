Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and KKR’s last matches in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in the IPL, with the Knight Riders leading the head-to-head battle 18-14 against Bengaluru. KKR beat RCB by 21 runs in their last IPL outing.

Asked to bat first, Faf du Plessis and Co. put up 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Jason Roy starred with the bat, scoring 56 off 29 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries. The right-hander also shared an 83-run partnership for the opening stand. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana also slammed a quickfire 48 off 21 deliveries, with the help of four sixes and three boundaries.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets apiece for RCB, while Mohammed Siraj bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, RCB managed to score 179/8. Virat Kohli top-scored 54 off 37, including six boundaries. Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18) and Dinesh Karthik (22 off 18) also got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the pick of the bowlers for KKR, returning with figures of 3/27, while Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell bagged two wickets apiece.

Watch the Highlights below:

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

A sensational finish from Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror helped RCB beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in their last IPL game in Bengaluru on March 25.

Chasing 178, Virat Kohli smashed 77 off 49, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. The 35-year-old kept scoring as RCB continued to lose wickets on the other end. Karthik then scored an unbeaten 28 off 10 balls and Mahipal also stayed unbeaten on 17 off eight to take the team past the finish line. That came as Bengaluru needed 46 runs off the last four overs.

Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel picked up one wicket each.

Batting first, PBKS put up 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 45 off 37, with the help of one six and five boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shashank Singh chipped in with 20s.

Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for RCB, returning with two wickets apiece. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph also scalped one each.

Watch the Highlights below:

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller by four runs in their last IPL game at Eden Gardens on March 23.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 208/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The Knight Riders were reduced to 51/4 but Andre Russell and Phil Salt's knocks helped them set a 200+ run target.

Russell stayed unbeaten on 64 off 25 in an innings laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. Salt hit 54 off 40 with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries. Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh chipped in with 35 (17) and 23 (15), respectively.

T Natarajan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for SRH, finishing with figures of 3/32, while Mayank Markande bagged two wickets.

In response, SRH captain Pat Cummins failed to take his team past the finish line as they needed six off the last ball. Harshit Rana defended 13 runs off the last over.

Chasing 209, Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma provided a steady start for Sunrisers, scoring 32 each. Heinrich Klaasen then smashed 63 off 29, including eight sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter, though, failed to finish the game for the 'Orange Army'.

Harshit Rana picked up two wickets for KKR, while Andre Russell bagged two. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped one apiece.