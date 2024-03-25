Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and PBKS’s last matches in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 25).

The two teams have locked horns on 31 occasions, with Punjab leading the head-to-head tally against Bengaluru 17-14.

In their previous IPL meeting, RCB beat PBKS by 24 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 174/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli starred with the bat. Du Plessis scored 84 runs off 56 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and as many boundaries.

Virat Kohli also chipped in with 59 off 47 deliveries, including one six and five boundaries. The duo, together, shared a 137-run partnership for the wicket. Glenn Maxwell departed for a golden duck.

Harpreet Brar starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/31 in his three overs, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, PBKS were bundled out for 150 in 18.2 overs. Prabhsimran Singh (46 off 30) and Jitesh Sharma (41 off 27) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with excellent figures of 4/21, while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets. Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel took one wicket apiece.

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL game, the 2024 season opener.

Opting to bat first, Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) and Virat Kohli (21 off 20) provided a decent start for the visitors. CSK soon reduced them to 78/5 as Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell departed for ducks.

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik then forged an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take the team to a respectable score of 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rawat scored 48 off 25, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. On the other hand, Karthik smashed 38 off 26, with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for CSK, returning with sensational figures of 4/29, while Deepak Chahar dismissed Maxwell for a golden duck.

In response, CSK achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 37 (15), 27 (19) and 22 (18), respectively. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 34 (28) and 25 (17), respectively.

Cameron Green bagged two wickets for RCB, while Yash Dayal and Karn Sharma picked up one each.

PBKS’ scorecard from their last IPL game

A clinical batting performance from Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone helped PBKS beat DC by four wickets in their last IPL game.

Chasing 175, PBKS achieved the target with four balls to spare. Curran smashed 63 runs off 47 balls, including one six and six boundaries. Livingstone chipped in with 38 off 21, smashing three sixes and two boundaries.

Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for DC, while Ishant Sharma settled for one before sustaining an injury.

Asked to bat first, DC put up 174/9, thanks to a cameo from Abishek Porel, who scored an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. The Bengal-based wicketkeeper batter smashed 25 runs off Harshal Patel in the final over.

Shai Hope and David Warner also contributed 33 (25) and 29 (21). Rishabh Pant scores 18 off 13 on his return to competitive cricket after 15 months.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets apiece, while Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar shared one apiece.