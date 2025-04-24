Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and RR's last match in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Thursday, April 24.

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in IPL, with the Bengaluru-based franchise leading the Royals 16-14 in head-to-head clashes. Three matches between the two teams didn't yield any result. In their last meeting, RCB beat RR by nine wickets in match 28 of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, RR put up 173/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson failed to deliver, but his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 47 balls with the help of two maximums and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with scores of 30 (22) and 35* (23), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket apiece for RCB.

In response, Rajat Patidar and company made a mockery of the chase, achieving the target with 15 balls in hand. Phil Salt smashed 65 off 33 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and five boundaries. His opening partner Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. The duo shared a 92-run partnership for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal scored 40 not out off 28 balls. Kumar Kartikeya picked up the solitary wicket for RR.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RR lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by two runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 19.

Batting first, Lucknow posted 180/5. They lost three early wickets as big guns Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Rishabh Pant failed to deliver with the bat. Aiden Markram top-scored with 66 off 45 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 50 off 34 deliveries. Abdul Samad provided the late surge, smashing 30 off 10 deliveries, including four maximums.

Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/31, while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande bagged one wicket, respectively.

In response, the Royals managed 178/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 74 off 52 deliveries with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. Debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag contributed 34 (20) and 39 (26), respectively. However, the trio failed to take the team over the line.

Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, finishing with figures of 3/37. He defended nine runs off the final over against his former franchise. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Shardul Thakur shared one wicket apiece.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 game at the new Chandigarh Stadium on April 20.

Put in to bat first, PBKS posted 157/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with 22 (15) and 33 (17), respectively. Josh Inglis also contributed with 29 off 17. Later, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen scored unbeaten 31 (33) and 25 (20), respectively.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/25 and 2/26, respectively. Romario Shepherd also bagged one wicket.

In response, RCB achieved the target with seven balls in hand. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed 73* (54) and 61 (35), respectively. The duo put on a 103-run partnership after Phil Salt perished early.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece for Punjab Kings.

