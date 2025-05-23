Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Friday, May 23.

The two teams have locked horns 25 times in IPL, with the SunRisers leading the Royal Challengers by 13-11 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, RCB beat SRH by 35 runs in match 41 of IPL 2024 held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first, RCB put up 206/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis provided a sublime finish as they shared a 48-run partnership for the opening stand. Kohli top-scored with 51 off 43 balls with the help of a maximum and four boundaries. Faf added a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, including one six and three fours.

Later, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green impressed with the bat, smashing 50 (20) and 37* (20), respectively. Patidar, in particular, smacked five sixes and two boundaries during his innings, ending up with a 250 strike rate.

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 3/30, while T Natarajan bagged two wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande also shared one wicket apiece.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, SRH managed 171/8 in 20 overs. The top order failed miserably, but Abhishek Sharma scored a brisk 31 off 13 deliveries, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. Later, Shahbaz Ahmed and Cummins scored 40 *(37) and 31 (15), respectively.

Swapnil Singh, Cameron Green and Karn Sharma bagged two wickets apiece for RCB, while Will Jacks and Yash Dayal shared one each.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

SRH beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 19.

Invited to bat first, the Super Giants put up 205/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram led the platform, sharing a 115-run partnership for the first wicket. Marsh smashed a quickfire 65 off 39 balls with the help of four maximums and six boundaries. Markram was equally exceptional, smashing 61 off 38 deliveries, including four sixes and as many boundaries.

Nicholas Pooran also struck 45 off 26, comprising one maximum and six boundaries. Eshan Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, finishing with figures of 2/28, while Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey and Harshal Patel took one wicket apiece.

LSG vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with 10 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma led the chase with 59 off 20 deliveries, smashing six maximums and four boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen also looked terrific for his 47 off 28, hitting one six and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis chipped in with 35 (28) and 32* (21), respectively.

Digvesh Rathi emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow, returning with figures of 2/37, while William O'Rourke and Shardul Thakur bagged one wicket apiece.

LSG vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RCB’s last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain without a toss at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17. Prior to this, they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs at the same venue on May 3.

