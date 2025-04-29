RR captain Riyan Parag finishes IPL 2025 match against GT in style with a six during a successful chase of 210 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag finished their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in style with a six at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.
Things didn't go to plan for RR in the first innings after they won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. GT scored a massive total of 209 for four in 20 overs. Gujarat's top-order trio of Shubman Gill (84), Jos Buttler (50*), and Sai Sudharsan (39) continued to shoulder the burden of their team's batting department with quality contributions.
14-year-old RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101) then showcased his immense talent with a blistering century to put RR on the brink of a win in the steep chase. He received support from Yashasvi Jaiswal (70*) as the duo scored 166 runs for the first wicket. After his departure, Riyan Parag (32*) played a blazing cameo and finished the match with a six on the fifth ball of the 16th over against off-spinner Washington Sundar.
"To do what he did against world-class bowlers in GT, I have no words"- Riyan Parag on Vaibhav Suryavanshi after RR's win vs GT in IPL 2025
At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag heaped praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and was elated about finishing the chase quickly. He said:
"It was incredible, we have spent two months with him and know what he can do. To do what he did against world-class bowlers in GT, I have no words. We were thinking about how we can finish the game earlier. We practiced it and it came off."
Parag continued:
"You can learn every day from other teams, you can take notes, implement them in practice, and execute in the game. This game was one-sided. We will look for the wicket in the next game and see how the wicket plays out."
The Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their upcoming IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.
