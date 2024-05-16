"RR & RCB exchanged souls in second half"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS beat RR in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in the 65th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It was the fourth straight loss for RR in the tournament after having a good run in the first half.

After opting to bat first, RR managed to score 144/9 in 20 overs on a two-paced surface. Riyan Parag top-scored for them with an anchoring knock of 48 (34). He received some support from Ravichandran Ashwin (28) in the middle-order. Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets each for PBKS with the ball.

In reply, PBKS found themselves in trouble at 48/4 after eight overs as their top-order collapsed meekly. Sam Curran then took the onus on himself and played a captain's knock of 63* (41) to shepherd his side towards the target in the company of Jitesh Sharma (20) and Ashutosh Sharma (17*).

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between RR and PBKS on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"The only message was to play for pride"- PBKS captain Sam Curran after win against RR in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, PBKS skipper Sam Curran reflected on the win, saying:

"We bowled really well as a group. The only message was to play for pride. Ellis was absolutely amazing coming into his first game of the season, should have played him earlier (laughs). When I went in, Jonny said it was really tough. It was holding a bit, when Jitesh came in we decided to play it around. With a ground like this, we knew it was getting a couple of sixes."

He added:

"Me and Jonny are leaving after this match, back to England duties. Really frustrating to leave at this stage, would have loved to finish it off but at the same time excited for the World Cup, hopefully we can have a good one. Well, hindsight is a wonderful thing, if we win the last game we would finish on 12 points. Tells how our season has gone. Hopefully the team can hold on to the talent we have found this year."

SRH will square off against GT in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (May 16) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.