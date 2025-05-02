RR seamer greets Ritika Sajdeh while chatting with Rohit Sharma after loss to MI in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Akash Madhwal shared a heartwarming moment with Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Rohit Sharma after the IPL 2025 clash between the sides in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. Madhwal greeted Rohit with folded hands before the former MI captain directed the pacer to his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The RR pacer then greeted Ritika, who was in the stands, in the same way in a touching moment.

Here is a video clip of the heartwarming moment shared by a user on their X handle:

Madhwal made his IPL debut under Rohit in the 2023 season and played a massive role in MI qualifying for the playoffs. The 31-year-old picked up 14 wickets in eight games, including a five-wicket haul in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, a poor 2024 season saw the franchise release him, followed by RR acquiring him for ₹ 1.2 crore in the 2025 auction. Madhwal played his first game of the season last night and finished with figures of 0/39 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Rohit starred again with the bat, scoring a 36-ball 53 in MI's massive 217/2 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma's heroics help MI continue winning streak

Rohit Sharma's half-century helped MI crush RR for their sixth consecutive victory in IPL 2025. After posting 217, MI bowled RR out for a paltry 117, winning by a massive 100 runs.

MI started the season poorly, winning only one out of their first five outings. However, they have lived up to their reputation as comeback kings, winning their last six matches.

The Hardik Pandya-led side moved atop the points table with the RR victory, reaching 14 points in 11 games.

Rohit has been a key reason behind MI's stunning turnaround, with three half-centuries in the last four matches. This is after he started the season with only 82 runs in the first six games with no 30+ scores.

MI will look to make it seven in a row when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

