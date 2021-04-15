RR v DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be vying for the top spot in the IPL 2021 table, while the Rajasthan Royals (RR) would want to overcome their heartbreaking loss in the previous game. The two sides meet each other in Match 7 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 15).

RR skipper Sanju Samson won his second consecutive toss and put DC in to bat on a surface which seemingly is a batting paradise. With star all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021, South African batsman David Miller comes into the RR middle-order. This means Jos Buttler will open the innings with Manan Vohra.

The other change sees left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat replacing leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. RR are fielding a side which bats deep and has just two specialised seamers in their ranks. Their four overseas players are Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

DC have also made two changes to their line-up, which handed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a seven-wicket defeat. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has completed his mandatory quarantine, and he comes into the team in place of power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer. All-rounder Lalit Yadav makes his DC debut, replacing leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

The Delhi-based franchise is going in with two frontline pacers and as many spinners. Their four overseas picks are Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes and Kagiso Rabada. Notably, Anrich Nortje has tested COVID-19 positive and is undergoing self-isolation.

RR v DC – Today Match Playing 11

RR playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Advertisement

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

RR v DC – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Sundaram Ravi

3rd umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match referee: Shakti Singh