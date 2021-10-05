RR v MI, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Floundering sides Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Tuesday. Both RR and MI are on shaky ground as far as qualifying for the playoffs is concerned.

Both RR and MI have accumulated only 12 points from 10 games. Rajasthan are above Mumbai in the points table only on the basis of their net run rate.

While Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore have qualified, the fourth slot is still open. Kolkata look the strongest contender to qualify as the fourth team with 12 points from 13 games and an excellent net run rate (+0.294).

In their previous match, RR stunned CSK by seven wickets, chasing down 190 in emphatic fashion. MI’s poor run continued, though, as they succumbed to DC by four wickets.

RR v MI - Today Match Playing XI

RR playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & w), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

RR v MI - Full squads

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips , Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh, Roosh Kalaria

RR vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough, Anil Chaudhary

Third Umpire: J R Madangopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

RR vs MI: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

MI have won the toss and have opted to field. Mumbai have made two changes to their line-up, with Ishan Kishan coming in for Quinton de Kock and James Neesham replacing Krunal Pandya.

Speaking after winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said:

"We have tried everything in this UAE leg, but the wicket here doesn't change much. We know where we stand at the moment."

RR have also made two changes. Shreyas Gopal is in for Mayank Markande, and Kuldip Yadav for Akash Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar