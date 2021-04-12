RR v PBKS, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Two poor performers from last season are out to seek redemption, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 4 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 12). Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first on what seems to be a batting paradise.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – the most successful opening duo of IPL 2020 – open the batting for PBKS. They are followed by a power-packed middle-order comprising of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda and debutant Shahrukh Khan.

The Mohali-based franchise are going in with one spinner and four pacers, with their four overseas picks being Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and debutants Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, look set to attack from the outset with Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson manning the top four. While the middle order might seem slightly inexperienced, RR bat really deep with six all-rounders in their ranks – including record signing Chris Morris.

RR are fielding just two frontline seamers in debutants Chetan Sakariya and debutant Mustafizur Rahman. The Jaipur-based franchise’s four overseas players are Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman.

RR v PBKS – Today match Playing 11

RR playing 11: Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RR squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

PBKS squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

RR v PBKS – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Sundaram Ravi, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

3rd umpire: Virender Sharma

Match referee: Manu Nayyar