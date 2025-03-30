RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 11 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR have made a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing both the matches they have played. It has been a mixed bag for CSK. They got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets but went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs.

Ad

RR were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their previous match in Guwahati. Sent into bat, they came up with an extremely mediocre performance to be held to 151-9. KKR cruised home in the chase in just 17.3 overs as Quinton de Kock clubbed 97* off 61 balls.

CSK suffered a shock loss against RCB at Chepauk on Friday - their first home defeat against the Bengaluru franchise in the IPL since 2008. Bowling first, Chennai conceded 196-7. They were poor in the field and inconsistent with the ball. In the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad and co. never got going and ended up scoring an underwhelming 146-8 in their 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Today's RR vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to field first. Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

“It's a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chennai have made two changes - Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda. Rajasthan are going in with an unchanged team.

RR vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact subs: Kunal Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Charak

Ad

Chennai Super Kings: Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact subs: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

Today's RR vs CSK pitch report

“The pitch is similar to the one used other night. It is compact and has a sheen, but it is dry. The middle overs could be crucial for the bating team especially against quality spin bowlers. This might not be a 200-run wicket, but expect a great game of cricket.” - Daren Ganga and Shane Watson

Ad

Today's RR vs CSK match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh

RR vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Akshay Totre

Ad

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback