RR vs CSK: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably by 32 runs in the 37th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27. Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur played host to the match. RR reclaimed top position in the points table, courtesy of their second win against the yellow side this season.

After opting to bat first, RR managed to reach a mammoth total of 202/5 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43 balls) starred with the bat in the top order, playing a blazing knock. Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13 balls) chipped in with useful cameos in the death overs. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets for CSK in the bowling department.

In response, CSK got off to a poor start as Devon Conway (8 off 16 balls) struggled with timing. Ruturaj Gaikwad (47 off 29 balls) looked in fine touch at the other end and kept his side in the hunt. Adam Zampa broke the 42-run opening partnership in the sixth over by dismissing Conway.

Ruturaj continued for a while but perished in the 10th over against the same bowler. Ravichandran Ashwin then stunned CSK by scalping two wickets in the 11th over, reducing them to 73/4.

Shivam Dube (53), Moeen Ali (23), and Ravindra Jadeja (23) tried their best to take CSK near the target but eventually failed in the pursuit. The Super Kings reached 170/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 32 runs. Chennai captain MS Dhoni reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges."

He added:

"They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs. (Unfortunate at the death bowling) You have to accept it. I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was really good. There will be a few deliveries when the batter will play the big shots but the scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled."

The Chennai-based side will next host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will face Mumbai Indians (MI) away on Sunday as well.

