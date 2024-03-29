RR vs DC: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024? 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in yesterday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Rajasthan recovered from a horrendous start to post a competitive 185/5. Riyan Parag stood out in RR's innings, smashing 84* off just 45 balls. In the chase, DC were held to 173/5 as Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

Rajasthan lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 5 as he missed a delivery from Mukesh Kumar that came back in. The ball, however, ricocheted off the pad onto the stumps. Sanju Samson hit three fours off Mukesh in the fourth over, but fell to Khaleel Ahmed for 15. He tried to make room for a cut, but was cramped up and nicked the ball to the keeper.

RR were three down for 36 when Jos Buttler (11) was trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav. The bowler convinced his captain to go for a review and his stand was vindicated as the original decision of not out was overturned by the third umpire.

Rajasthan's fightback began with a fourth-wicket stand of 54 between Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter was promoted in the order and launched three sixes before being dismissed for 29 off 19 balls. Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 20 off 12 balls, but the story of the innings was primarily about Parag's assault.

The right-hander slammed Khaleel for a six and two fours in the 15th over. He brought up his half-century in style, by lofting Mukesh for a maximum in the next over. The set RR batter then launched a stunning assault on Anrich Nortje in the last over of the innings. Parag smacked the DC fast bowler for three fours and two sixes as 25 runs came off the 20th over.

DC batters fail to stand up to RR challenge

In the chase, Mitchell Marsh clubbed Burger for three fours in the second over. The left-arm pacer, however, had his man when he got one to swing back in and knocked over Marsh (23 off 12). In the same over, Ricky Bhui (0) was bounced out. David Warner opened up and whacked two sixes off Boult in the fifth over.

Warner was looking good for a half-century, but fell one short. He was brilliantly caught by Sandeep Sharma off Avesh Khan. The fielder leapt to his right at short third man and completed a great fielding effort. DC skipper Rishabh Pant fell for 28 off 26 balls, caught behind as he attempted a cut off Chahal.

Tristan Stubbs (44* off 23) fought hard for DC till the end, but he only managed to reduce the margin of defeat.

RR vs DC: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Parag played a superb knock to lift Rajasthan after a poor start. Burger and Chahal claimed two scalps each with the bat.

For Delhi, Warner top-scored with 49, while Stubbs smashed 44* off 23.

Parag was named Player of the Match for his sensational innings.