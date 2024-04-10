RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. RR head into the game as table-toppers, having won all their four matches so far. On the contrary, GT are down in seventh position with two wins and three losses from five matches.

In their last game, Rajasthan hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, RR did a good job of restricting RCB to 183-3 even though Virat Kohli scored 113 off 72 balls. Opener Jos Buttler then smashed 100* off 58, while skipper Sanju Samson contributed 69 off 42 as RR crossed the target in 19.1 overs.

As for Gujarat, they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their previous match. Batting first, LSG came up with a disappointing effort and only managed to put up 163-5 on the board. However, Yash Thakur starred with 5-30 as Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 130 in the chase.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

RR vs GT, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

RR vs GT, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of IPL 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app and the website. Fans can thus watch the RR vs GT clash by either logging on to the JioCinema website or by going to the app.

Expand Tweet

In some great news for cricket fans, Indian Premier League 2024 matches can be watched for free on both the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the tournament can be watched for free on any mobile, computer, or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL.