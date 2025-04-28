RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are languishing at ninth position in the points table, with four points from nine games. On the other hand, GT are second, with 12 points from eight matches. When the two sides clashed in Ahmedabad on April 9, Gujarat registered a 58-run victory.

Rajasthan have lost their last five matches in IPL 2025. In their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they again slipped from a formidable position. Chasing a challenging target of 206, they were well placed at 110-2 after nine overs. However, Josh Hazlewood claimed four wickets to sink RR as they were held to 194-9.

Gujarat will look to continue their excellent run in IPL 2025. In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, they registered an impressive 39-run win. Batting first, GT scored 198-3 as Shubman Gill led from the front with 90 off 55. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan then claimed two wickets each as KKR were restricted to 159-8.

Today's RR vs GT toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Riyan Parag said:

“Looks a pretty similar one to one we played against LSG. This looks a good wicket, some low bounce, saw some dew last night, so bowling first.”

Rajasthan have made two changes - Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande are out; Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh come in. For GT, Karim Janat is making his debut.

RR vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

GT Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Arshad Khan

Today's RR vs GT pitch report

“This is the third match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. The average first innings score is 177 and since 2024, there hasn’t been a 200+ score. There is a very good grass covering on the wicket - it's very hard, and the cracks are slightly moving. A total of 180+ may keep the team in the game. The ball might skid on nicely and there won’t too much sideways turn either.” - Daren Ganga and Matthew Hayden

Today's RR vs GT match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav

RR vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

