RR vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number six of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Both RR and KKR lost their respective opening matches and would thus be keen to get their first points on the board.

Ad

Rajasthan Royals went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs in their first match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bowling first, they leaked 286-6 as Ishan Kishan clobbered 106* off 47, while Travis Head smashed 67 off 31. In the chase, RR finished on 242-6. Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35) played valiant knocks.

KKR lost the IPL 2025 opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, the Knight Riders got off to an impressive start courtesy of new skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Sunil Narine (44 off 26). The franchise, however, lost their way and were held to 174-8. RCB cruised home in the chase as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt struck half-centuries.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

There is nothing to pick in the head-to-head battle between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Both teams have won 14 matches each, while two games ended in a no result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 14

Matches with No Result - 2

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders were scheduled to clash in the IPL in Guwahati last year. The match was, however, abandoned due to rain.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

Rajasthan Royals have won three of the last five matches played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. When the teams clashed for the first time last season, RR beat KKR by two wickets at Eden Gardens, chasing down a target of 224.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

RR vs KKR - No result (abandoned with toss), May 19, 2024

RR (224/8) beat KKR (223/6) by 2 wickets, April 16, 2024

RR (151/1) beat KKR (149/8) by 9 wickets, May 11, 2023

KKR (158/) beat RR (152/5) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2022

RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by 7 runs, April 18, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback