RR vs KKR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are rooted to the bottom spot in the IPL 2021 points table, while the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are placed one slot above. Both teams will get the chance to move up the table when they face each other in Match 18 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 24).

RR captain Sanju Samson won his fourth toss in five games and opted to field first on a surface which is expected to throw up a high-scoring affair. They have made two changes from their 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

Out-of-form opener Manan Vohra finds himself out of the team after four games, having been replaced by 19-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal. And left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat comes into the side for leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

In addition to having three quality all-rounders, the Jaipur-based franchise has gone in with three specialist seamers. Their four overseas picks are Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR, on the other hand, have made one change to the line-up which agonisingly fell short by 18 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. Fast bowler Shivam Mavi replaces his U-19 batchmate Kamlesh Nagarkoti as a like-for-like replacement.

KKR have persisted with three frontline pacers and two spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Their four overseas players include Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

RR vs KKR – Today Match Playing 11

RR playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

KKR playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

KKR squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

RR vs KKR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Sundaram Ravi, Navdeep Singh

3rd umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match referee: Manu Nayyar