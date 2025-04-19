RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 36 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the evening match of the double-header. RR have only managed two wins from seven matches so far. On the other hand, LSG have eight points from seven games.

After two consecutive losses, Rajasthan suffered a Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, RR held DC to 188-5 and they responded with 188-4, losing their way from 161-2. Rajasthan made some poor tactical decisions and paid a heavy price for it.

After three successive wins, Lucknow suffered a shock loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat, LSG's batters had an off day and only managed 166-. Skipper Rishabh Pant's (63 off 49) return to form was a big plus. Lucknow put up a fight with the ball, but CSK got home in 19.3 overs.

Today's RR vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bat. Skipper Pant said:

“Wicket is looking dry, so we want to take advantage. No dew, so that’s why we want to bat first.”

For Lucknow, Prince Yadav comes in for Akash Deep. For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is unavailable due to injury, so Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes in. Riyan Parag will be leading the side.

RR vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi

LSG Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Today's RR vs LSG pitch report

"Pitch number 5 is being used today. There's a nice strong breeze, so the shorter boundary will feel a bit bigger. The surface has an even covering of grass. There should be good pace and bounce on offer for the fast bowlers. There are a few bare pitches and, overall, the pitch looks dry. The par score here is 185." - Shane Watson and Simon Katich

Today's RR vs LSG match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph

RR vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

