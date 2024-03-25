RR vs LSG: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs in yesterday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first after winning the toss, RR put up 193/4 on the board as skipper Sanju Samson starred with 82* off 52 balls. In the chase, LSG were restricted to 173/6 despite half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (64* off 41) and captain KL Rahul (58 off 44).

Batting first, Rajasthan lost both their openers cheaply as Jos Buttler (11) nicked Naveen-ul-Haq to the keeper, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 12) hit one from Mohsin Khan straight to mid-on.

RR skipper Samson and Riyan Parag (43 off 29) featured in an entertaining third-wicket stand of 93. Parag slammed one four and three sixes before he holed out to deep backward square leg off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling. Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply for 5 off 7, caught behind off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Expand Tweet

Samson, in the company of Dhruv Jurel (20* off 12), provided Rajasthan Royals with the final flourish as the duo added an unbroken 43 for the fifth wicket. While the RR captain hit three fours and as many as six sixes, Jurel contributed one four and one maximum.

Clinical RR restrict LSG to 173/6

Chasing 194, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a disastrous start, losing their first three wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Quinton de Kock (4) chipped on from Trent Boult straight to fine leg, while Devdutt Padikkal was knocked over by the RR left-arm pacer for a duck. Ayush Badoni (1) then chipped a length ball from Nandre Burger to mid-off.

Deepak Hooda came in as the impact player and hammered a quick-fire 26 off 13 balls. He, however, fell to the guile of Yuzvendra Chahal, slamming a lofted delivery to deep midwicket. Rahul and Pooran brought LSG back into the game with a fourth-wicket stand of 85 runs.

Expand Tweet

The momentum, however, shifted at the start of the 17th over as Rahul was caught at deep point, trying to go after a wide delivery from Sandeep Sharma. Marcus Stoinis (3) was then caught at deep point off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. Pooran was stranded at one end as Rajasthan stifled Lucknow.

RR vs LSG: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Samson played a terrific knock for Rajasthan Royals and was well supported by Parag. With the ball, left-arm pacer Boult starred with two wickets.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two scalps, while Rahul and Pooran struck half-centuries.

Samson was named Player of the Match for his captain's knock of 82*.