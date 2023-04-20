RR vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first after winning the toss, Rajasthan did well to restrict Lucknow to 154/7. However, RR floundered in the chase, finishing on 144/6.

Rajasthan dominated the first half with the bat as Yashasvi Jaiswal (44 off 35) and Jos Buttler (40 off 41) added 87 for the opening wicket. However, once the duo was separated, RR lost their way. Jaiswal was the more aggressive of the two as Buttler struggled for rhythm. The latter did launch Yudhvir Singh for a 112-meter six in the fifth over.

The opening stand was broken in the 12th over when Jaiswal, after striking Marcus Stoinis for a six, gave a catch to short third man. Hesitation between Buttler and Sanju Samson (2) over a run led to the run-out of the latter. RR needed Buttler to carry on after that, but he holed out to deep midwicket, trying to go after Stoinis.

Shimron Hetmyer (2) also fell cheaply for a change, toe-ending Avesh Khan to long-on. 'Impact Player' Devdutt Padikkal (26 off 21) gave Rajasthan hope by smacking three fours off Stoinis in the 18th over.

The equation came down to 19 off the last over. A brilliant Avesh dismissed Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel (0) off consecutive deliveries to seal the game in LSG’s favor.

Ashwin, Boult hold Lucknow to 154/7

RR off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 2/23 and Trent Boult 1/16 as Lucknow were held to 154/7 after being invited to bat. In a disappointing batting effort, LSG’s innings never quite got going despite KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers added 82 for the first wicket.

Boult began with a maiden and LSG crawled to 37/0 at the end of the powerplay. It could have been worse for the batting side as Rahul was dropped twice - on 6 and 12 respectively. The openers broke the shackles as Mayers struck Jason Holder for a six in the eighth over, while Rahul hit a four. Eighteen runs came in the next over as the LSG duo attacked Yuzvendra Chahal.

The opening stand ended when Rahul (39 off 32) was caught at long-on off Holder’s bowling. Boult then cleaned up Ayush Badoni (1) as the batter missed his scoop. Mayers reached his 50 off 40 balls even as Deepak Hooda (2) fell for another low score, caught in the deep as he miscued a big hit off Ashwin. The off-spinner dealt Lucknow another big blow, cleaning up Mayers for 51.

Stoinis contributed 21 off 16, while Nicholas Pooran (29 off 20) struck Holder for two fours and a six in the penultimate over. Overall, though, it was a struggle for most of the LSG batters. Lucknow lost three wickets in the last over, which went for only 8 runs.

RR vs LSG: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Opener Mayers top-scored for Lucknow with 51. Stoinis dismissed both RR openers to go with his 21 with the willow. Avesh was exceptional, registering figures of 3/25.

For RR, Ashwin impressed with 2/23, while Boult ended with 1/16 in his four overs. Jaiswal top-scored in the chase with 44.

Stoinis was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

