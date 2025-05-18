RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the day match of the double-header. RR have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and would be playing for pride. On the other hand, PBKS have 15 points from 11 matches and are on their way to seal a berth in the playoffs.

Punjab's previous clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs. Subsequently, the tournament was also suspended for one week. However, in the 10.1 overs that were bowled, PBKS were absolutely dominant as their openers added 122 runs. Punjab will be keen to carry on from where they left off in the first half of the tournament.

Punjab openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as well as skipper Shreyas Iyer have all been among the runs. The middle order though is a weak link in the team. Speaking of their bowling, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal have impressed, while a few others have also chipped in.

Today's RR vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas said:

“The wicket looks fantastic. We know how the wicket plays and the powerhouse has been our batting.”

Mitchell Owen, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai are part of Punjab’s XI batting first. For Rajasthan, skipper Sanju Samson comes in Nitish Rana, while Kwena Maphaka replaces Jofra Archer.

RR vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan

Today's RR vs PBKS pitch report

“It’s a very hot day. The pitch is hot and warm. The grass on it is trying to keep it together, so that it does not break up. The average first innings score for an afternoon game is around 180. There is a lot more grass at one end. Spinners might bowl from the other end predominantly. Because of the heat, I would want to field in the second half.” - Deep Dasgupta and Pommie Mbangwa

Today's RR vs PBKS match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Kumar Kartikeya, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

RR vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

