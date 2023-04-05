RR vs PBKS: "Kagiso Rabada is a straight swap for Nathan Ellis" - Tom Moody

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada missed the Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, April 1. He was engaged with national team commitments as the Proteas recently completed their two rescheduled ODI matches against the Netherlands.

Punjab played Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, England's Sam Curran, and Australia's Nathan Ellis as their four overseas players against KKR. They won the rain-affected game by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, with 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.45, Rabada was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab last season. In fact, the South African speedster has picked up the most wickets among all bowlers since 2019 - 93 wickets in 57 innings.

Former Australian player Tom Moody said Rabada could be named as a direct replacement for Ellis in Punjab's upcoming game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Moody explained on ESPNcricinfo:

"I would like to think that the two seamers would be a good option. But looking at the balance of their side, they need Raza and his experience as a batter. Replacing Livingstone while he recovers from his injury. I just see a straight swap - Rabada for Ellis."

Moody further said:

"I would be throwing Rabada the new ball just to take wickets because that is the key against his opponent. They need to take powerplay wickets."

Deep Dasgupta explains how PBKS openers should approach Trent Boult in powerplay

Rajasthan and Punjab had a great start to the tournament with comprehensive victories. Rajasthan crushed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the first game while PBKS beat KKR.

Royals speedster Trent Boult struck two early SRH wickets in the first over in a 204-run chase. The New Zealand left-arm quick finished 2/21 from four overs.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has advised Punjab Kings openers, particularly young Prabhsimran Singh, on how to counter Boult against the new ball.

Dasgupta said:

"The one thing that I would suggest is just be careful and wait for the ball coming in. Because that's his strength - full and swinging. Maybe open up a little bit and look for that particular ball."

He added:

"Even if you don't score too many of the first over, it's alright. If Trent doesn't pick a wicket in the first two overs, he won't bowl the third. And then you have the other options to take on the other bowlers."

Punjab Kings will play their second game of IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 5) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Poll : 0 votes