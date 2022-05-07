×
RR vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Modified May 07, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 52nd match of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 7). With their seventh win after 11 games, RR have now inched closer to securing a berth in the play-offs.

Earlier in the afternoon, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Jonny Bairstow (56) and Shikhar Dhawan (12) gave PBKS a decent start with a 47-run partnership in 5.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Dhawan in the sixth over to give RR their first breakthrough of the day.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (27) then joined hands with Bairstow and did not let the scoring rate dip after the fall of the wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/28) continued his exceptional form and brought RR back into the game with a couple of crucial wickets in the middle phase of the innings.

Jitesh Sharma (38) and Liam Livingstone (22) played exuberant strokes in the death overs and helped PBKS reach 189/5 after 20 overs.

In the chase, Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (30 in 16 balls) got the Royals off to a flier with a flurry of big hits. However, Buttler perished in the pursuit of quick runs in the fourth over. Even after Buttler's departure, the scoring rate did not diminish as Sanju Samson (23 in 12 balls) played aggressively to make optimal use of the powerplay restrictions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) played a match-defining knock at the other end and anchored the innings perfectly to put his side ahead in the contest. In the end, Shimron Hetmyer (31*) played a blazing innings to finish off the chase without any hiccups.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between the Rajashtan Royals and Punjab Kings. They expressed the same through some creative memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the RR vs PBKS game:

He's just too good @yuzi_chahal 🙌🏼 #PBKSvRR #IPL2022 https://t.co/FapQj59bR8
#IPL2022 Is finished for me 😂15 years wasted successfully 😭Hate you @PunjabKingsIPL 💔 https://t.co/3dV7uFszSD
Other death bowlers after watching Arshdeep! #RRvsPBKS #PBKSvRR https://t.co/TV89aIffIr
Chahal supremacy 💫 https://t.co/GzWbc1Caru
Mumbai Indians after being the 1st team to be eliminated#MumbaiIndians #PBKS #TensionFree #bindaas @WasimJaffer14 @cricketaakash https://t.co/qVJl1Lc8RY
#MumbaiIndians no hope to qualify 😞 https://t.co/t0Q3gfpBYW
Yashasvi Jaiswal today: #PBKSvRR #IPL2022 https://t.co/WSepULgaBJ
Rabada after today's match.. https://t.co/VQ5JzfQHnv
