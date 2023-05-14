RR vs RCB: Faf du Plessis completes 4000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday, May 14, completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first on a tricky surface and in the scorching heat of Jaipur. The RCB skipper was watchful in the initial overs, scoring just five runs from eight balls.

He attacked Adam Zampa in the fourth over with a cracking four followed by a six over the mid-wicket stands. The Protea batter edged Ravichandran Ashwin for a boundary towards the third-man region to close the powerplay at 42/0.

The boundary took Faf du Plessis past the 4000-run mark in the IPL in his 121st innings. The South African international became the 15th player overall to achieve the milestone, and the second from his country after AB de Villiers.

De Villiers (5162), Chris Gayle (4965) and David Warner (6265) are the other three overseas players to score more than 4000 runs in the cash-rich league apart from du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis extends lead in the Orange Cap race

Faf du Plessis notched his seventh IPL fifty of the season and overall 32nd with a thumping six against KM Asif in the 15th over. He departed after scoring 55 from 44 balls and was involved in a 69-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the second wicket.

The RCB captain leads the run-scoring charts of IPL 2023 with 631 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 154.28. Rajasthan Royals' flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (575) stands second on the coveted list.

