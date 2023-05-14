RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and chose to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

RCB have made two changes to their side, bringing in Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell in place of Johs Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga, respectively. RR, on the other hand, included an extra spinner in the form of Adam Zampa in place of left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donovan Ferreira, and Navdeep Saini.

Speaking at the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis stated the importance of playing good cricket and executing their plans properly. He further said that this is a must-win game for RCB.

"We will have a bat first," du Plessis stated. "Hot conditions and from the energy point of view it's a good thing. Also looks a dry wicket. We don't have any other options other than winning. We have to improve on our tactics and how we execute it. We have three or four guys who are putting up their hand every game, we have got some really good start but we have to capitalise."

"Today is about making sure we put our best foot forward today rather than thinking about the net run rate. We can maybe push it in the last couple of matches. We have two changes. Parnell comes in for Hazlewood and Bracewell comes in for Hasaranga," he added.

RR skipper Sanju Samson, meanwhile, stressed the importance of winning each game thereon to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"Yes we would have also liked to bat first here," Samson stated. "Absolute the pressure has always been on. You know each and every game is very important. We will put our best foot forward and compete. To be honest, we had one flat game against Gujarat but all the other eleven games, the standard of our cricket has been good.

"I've been proud of the way we've played. The support staff has taken care of us and helped with niggles. As of now, everyone is fit to play. We have one change in the side - Zampa comes in place of Boulty."

RR vs RCB Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

