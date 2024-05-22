RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch

A stumbling Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on a rampant Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of the RR vs RCB clash will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken contrasting paths to the IPL 2024 playoffs. RR were on a roll in the first half of the T20 league, winning eight of their first nine matches. However, they failed to secure a top-2 berth after losing four straight games. Their last league clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won only one of their first eight league matches. They then put together a superb six-match winning streak to make a stunning entry into the playoffs. RCB need to carry on the winning momentum when they face RR in the Eliminator.

Today's RR vs RCB toss result

RR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Sanju Samson said:

“Looking at the conditions and the wicket and what happened last night (we want to bowl). There was a lot of dew last night.”

For Rajasthan, Shimron Hetmyer is back in the team, while Bengaluru are going in with the same side.

RR vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Shimron Hetmyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Bengaluru subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma

Today's RR vs RCB pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the pitch for the game is very similar to the one used the previous day.

It’s quite dry and extremely firm with a little bit more grass cover, he added. Hayden also pointed out that unlike what the groundsmen had predicted, there was dew a day before, which he feels dramatically affected the game. Overall, Hayden reckons plenty of runs should be on offer.

Today's RR vs RCB match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Tom Curran

RR vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

