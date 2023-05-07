RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and chose to bat first in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

RR, who have lost four of their last five matches, made a significant change, bringing in Joe Root. SRH, whose chances of making it to the playoffs hangs by the wire, also made a couple of changes. They dropped out-of-form batter Harry Brook and brought in Glenn Phillips. Vivrant Sharma also got his debut cap.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, and Obed McCoy.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, and Sanvir Singh.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson stressed that batting first suits his side's style of play. He also predicted that dew won't make much of an impact in the second half of the game.

"Decided to bat first," Samson said. "Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket.

"We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut."

SRH captain Aiden Markram, on the other hand, pointed out that they have lacked the finishing touches despite playing good cricket in a few games.

"Would've also batted first. It's a used wicket," Markram stated. "There's been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut."

RR vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

