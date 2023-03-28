RR welcomes ‘coffee addict’ Adam Zampa with Shaadi No.1 song ahead of IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals are continuing their tradition of welcoming their cricketers with customized Bollywood songs.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan-based franchise welcomed Adam Zampa to the tune of the Shaadi No.1 song, ‘Hello Madam, I am your Adam’, ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

The Royals shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

“Coffee stocks just went up.”

In the video, the Australian spinner can be heard introducing himself:

“Adam Zampa, right-arm leg break, coffee Addict, Rajasthan Royals.”

The Royals bought the Aussie leg-spinner for ₹1.5 crores at the 2023 IPL auction. His previous IPL experience includes playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (2016 and 2017 season) and then for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 campaign. He has a played a total of 14 games, picking up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.73.

Overall, the 30-year-old has scalped 269 wickets in 232 T20s at an economy rate of 7.29.

The leg-spinner recently scalped four wickets in the three-match ODI series decider against the Men in Blue, which the Aussies won by 21 runs.

Zampa, though, is likely to warm the bench throughout IPL 2023 owing to the presence of quality Indian spinners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Jason Holder (INR5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), Abdul PA (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)

Players retained - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

Sanju Samson and Co. will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2. RR, who finished as the runners-up in IPL 2022, will chase their second IPL trophy this season.

Poll : 0 votes