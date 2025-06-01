“Running between life’s wickets, and still undefeated” - Jaya Bhardwaj’s cute anniversary post for Deepak Chahar amid IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Jaya Bhardwaj, wife of Indian and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar, shared a heartwarming anniversary post on social media on Sunday, June 1. Deepak had proposed to Jaya during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, shortly after Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 7.

The couple later tied the knot on June 1, 2022, in Agra. To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, Jaya shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned the post:

“The ultimate tag team: opening partners in love, running between life’s wickets, and still undefeated. Happy Anniversary to us.”

Deepak, who is representing Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, missed the team’s Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur due to an injury. Hardik Pandya’s side went on to win the match by 20 runs after defending a total of 228.

MI will be back in action later today as they face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It remains to be seen whether Chahar will recover in time to feature in this crucial knockout fixture. So far this season, the pacer has taken 11 wickets in 14 matches. Overall, he has played 95 IPL games, claiming 88 wickets, with best figures of 4/13.

A look at Deepak Chahar’s numbers in international cricket

Deepak Chahar made his India debut in a T20I against England in 2018. Since then, the 32-year-old has featured in 25 matches in the format, taking 31 wickets. Chahar also holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in T20Is, with 6/7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in 2019.

Additionally, he has featured in 13 ODIs for India, taking 16 wickets. With the bat, he has scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83, including two half-centuries, with a highest unbeaten score of 69 against Sri Lanka.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More