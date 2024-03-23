"Russell is finally taking revenge of Lagaan’s defeat from Bhuvan’s team"- Top 10 funny memes as KKR reach 208/7 in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to post a daunting total of 208/7 in the first innings of the third match of IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first on a decent batting surface. KKR's top order collapsed cheaply and found themselves reeling at 51/4 in 7.3 overs.

Opener Phil Salt (54) held one end up and tried to stabilize things by building a partnership with Ramandeep Singh (35). While Salt mixed caution with aggression, Ramandeep took the attack to the bowlers and injected momentum into the innings after a lean period.

However, both departed in quick succession in the 13th and 14th over, leaving KKR at 119/6. Andre Russell took matters into his own hands at this difficult juncture for KKR and single-handedly powered them to 208/7 with his unbeaten 64 off 25 balls. Rinku Singh played second fiddle to him with a 23-run knock. T Natarajan was the pick of SRH bowlers, scalping three wickets.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the third match of IPL 2024 and expressed their reactions to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a little bit sticky with the new ball"- KKR opener Phil Salt after first innings in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

At the half-time break, KKR opener Phil Salt reflected on his knock and his team's performance in the first innings. He said:

"It's funny how this game works, isn't it? Really pleased to be part of the franchise and hopefully we have enough runs on the board. It was little bit sticky with the new ball, has been like that in the practise matches and it comes off well as the ball gets old."

Salt continued:

"If it's there I'll still hit it, that's T20 cricket, you got to jump on if it's there, at the same time you can't hide yourself with the amount wickets that's lost. To be honest, back of and change of pace will be tricky, Jansen and Pat did the same, hopefully our pacers do the same. Something I've been working on recently, I'm just happy to deliver under pressure with such a good ground as this."

Do you think SRH can chase this high target and win their first match of IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section.