"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway is probably the best opening pair in the IPL" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's batting might heading into IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a formidable batting unit heading into IPL 2024, with the pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway potentially being the best opening combination in the tournament.

Conway and Gaikwad were the Chennai-based franchise's top two run-getters in IPL 2023. While the New Zealand southpaw amassed 672 runs at a strike rate of 139.70 in 16 matches, the Indian right-handed batter smashed 590 runs at a strike rate of 147.50 in as many games.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about CSK's batting might heading into IPL 2024.

"That's been their advantage over the years. All these years, they have always had batters at the top who can take the attack to the opposition from the first ball itself and then they have got the finishers as well," he responded.

"I feel their left and right-handed opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway is probably the best opening pair in the IPL because they always gave good starts last year. So the pressure was slightly eased on the players who used to come at No. 4 and No. 5," the former India captain added.

Gaikwad and Conway had the five best partnerships for CSK in IPL 2023. They strung together 141 and 110-run partnerships against the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, and added 80-plus runs once each against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans, and the Punjab Kings.

"For chasing, you need to have a lineup where someone can come at No. 7 as well and hit big sixes" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's batting depth

MS Dhoni played a few crucial knocks for CSK in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar noted that the Chennai Super Kings' batting depth holds them in good stead in run chases.

"You always think about scoring runs in T20 cricket but chasing is also important. For chasing, you need to have a lineup where someone can come at No. 7 as well and hit big sixes," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the defending champions have a plethora of big hitters in their lineup.

"You have got an MS Dhoni and now they have got somebody like a Shivam Dube batting at No. 3 or No. 4. He is a long hitter, and then Jadeja, look at the way he finished the finals. Deepak Chahar can also play the big shots. So clearly their batting is the least of their worries," Gavaskar stated.

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube had strike rates of 182.45 and 158.33, respectively, in IPL 2023. While Ravindra Jadeja scored his runs at a strike rate of 142.85, the usually circumspect Ajinkya Rahane too had a strike rate of 172.48.

